King Charles III pledges to 'uphold constitutional principles' for rest of his life

King Charles III pledged to ''uphold constitutional principles'' for the rest of his life after naming Prince William as the new Prince of Wales.

Saying he shared the public's "sense of loss beyond measure", he vowed to emulate his late mother's life of service.

During his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms, King Charles III expressed his love for Harry and Meghan.

The former prince of Wales was greeted by cheering crowds outside Buckingham Palace after he returned from Scotland.

In the televised address to a nation mourning the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, thanked his ''darling mama''.

"The affection, admiration, and respect she [#QueenElizabeth] inspired became the hallmark of her reign," says King Charles III in his first public address as monarch



LIVE TV: https://t.co/iSR65rNilR pic.twitter.com/GzqFw51Qdv — WION (@WIONews) September 9, 2022 ×

As he made his first public appearance since ascending the throne, a crowd outside Buckingham Palace in central London applauded and cheered for their new monarch.

Before heading into the palace where the flag of the British sovereign was flown overhead, Charles and Camilla briefly inspected the mass of flowers left outside the famous black railings.

According to British media, Charles will officially be proclaimed king on Saturday at a meeting of the Accession Council held at St James's Palace.

Following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the government declared a period of national mourning which would continue until the state funeral.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: