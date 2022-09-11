King Charles officially proclaimed as head of New Zealand and Australia 

In ceremonies held on Sunday (September 11) in the capitals of Australia and New Zealand, King Carles was formally proclaimed as the head of the state.

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister acknowledged the ceremony saying, "His Majesty King Charles III as our sovereign". Adding to this Ardern said that following the death of the queen, New Zealand entered a period of change. She said, "King Charles ... has consistently demonstrated his deep care for our nation." "This relationship is deeply valued by our people. I have no doubt it will deepen," Reuters reported.

In Australia, Charles was formally proclaimed as the head of state in Parliament House in Canberra by David Hurley, Governor General. A 21-gun salute was fired to honour the proclamation. The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that September 22 would be a national day of mourning for the queen. The prime minister will be travelling to London on Thursday (September 15) to attend the funeral of the queen.

In conversation with ABC, Anthony said that the memorial service and the National Day of Mourning are scheduled to take place following the day. The minister further added, "That's to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth," Reuters reported.

Further asked about Australia's view on the new monarch, the leader responded by saying Charles has to make his own way.

Australia has volunteered to fly 10 of his counterparts from Pacific Island countries as well as dignitaries from New Zealand to Britain for the queen's funeral.

