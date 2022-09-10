Charles III to be officially proclaimed king at historic ceremony today

The oldest monarch to ascend to the British throne, Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday. Yesterday, he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II. Even though the 73-year-old automatically became monarch after the queen's death Thursday, an Accession Council ceremony to be held at St James's Palace is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty.

While the people are still coming to terms with the queen's death, crowds have gathered outside Buckingham Palace to wish King Charles III well. They could be heard shouting "God Save the King" as he greeted them on his return from Scotland on Friday.

The public showered love on King Charles III and welcomed him with flowers, cheers and even kisses after he travelled back to London from the Balmoral retreat.

The Accession Council comprises other royals and political and religious figures including Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Archbishop of Canterbury. The centuries-old proceedings will be televised for the first time.

The council will first meet without Charles at 10:00 am (0900 GMT) inside St James's Palace to proclaim him. Then he will join it to make a formal declaration as king and sign official documents.

The "principal proclamation" will be read to the public at 11:00 am from a balcony at St James's Palace. It will be followed by a fanfare by three trumpeters.

The proclamation will then also be read out in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The pomp-filled protocol is the latest part of a 10-day programme of official mourning which will last even longer for the royals. The queen's funeral is expected to happen September 19 and the mourning period for royals will stretch for seven more days after that.

(With inputs from agencies)

