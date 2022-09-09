US President Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

President Joe Biden said has confirmed that he will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

"Yes," Biden told reporters when asked whether he had plans to attend the funeral, details of which have not been announced by Buckingham Palace.

"I don't know what the details are yet but I will be going," Biden said.

He told reporters he'd not yet spoken to King Charles III following the Queen's death.

"I know him. I haven't spoken to him. I did not call him yet," Biden said.

Also read | Explainer: What lies ahead for King Charles III after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Initial preparations are being made by White House staff for Biden's trip to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's burial, as reported by CNN earlier on Friday. According to those familiar with the situation, they only intended to make an announcement on his attendance after the palace discloses the plans.

A formal delegation will accompany the President. The Queen was hailed by Biden as a "wonderful lady" who "shaped an era" on Thursday.

Also read | Operation London Bridge: From Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to new King's accession, what happens now?

The American flags at the White House, other federal buildings, military bases, and foreign embassies were held at half-staff on Friday after Biden gave the order to do so "until the day of internment."

The President and First Lady Jill Biden jointly delivered a statement in which they praised the Queen as "a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."

WATCH WION live here: