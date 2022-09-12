Queen Elizabeth II's final journey begins: King Charles escorts mother's coffin

King Charles III and his siblings escorted their mother's, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on a procession through Edinburgh, Scotland. A military bagpiper played mournful music as the coffin, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse Monday.

King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and his siblings Princes Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were seen walking behind the hearse as the procession moved slowly toward St. Giles’ Cathedral.

The hearse was flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so that members of the public can pay their respects.