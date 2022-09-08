Queen Elizabeth has passed away, says Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth the Second, the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom has passed away. The Queen had been in bad health and had heavily cut down on public appearances. She was at her Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The Queen's health has been troubling her since October. The health difficulties left her unable to stand and walk freely.

On Wednesday (September 7) The Queen pulled out of a planned meeting with her senior political advisors

The previous day she held audiences at her Scottish Highlands retreat, Balmoral, with outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and appointed his successor, Liz Truss. The photo of the Queen with Liz Truss led to reactions on social media about Queen very apparently being not in best of her health.

The queen was in her Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years since she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952.

Four days of public events were held to mark the record-breaking occasion, but she made only two appearances to acknowledge the huge crowds in central London.