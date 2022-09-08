Queen Elizabeth II dies, leaves Britain and the world mourning, tributes pour in

Tributes poured in from all across the globe on Thursday after Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

After formally appointing Liz Truss as the 15th prime minister of her reign on September 6, Queen Elizabeth II missed the traditional Braemar Gathering Highland Games event near Balmoral.

Following the confirmation of her death by Buckingham Palace, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted ''Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and the people of the UK in this sad hour.''

Paying tribute to the queen as a ''stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy'', US President Joe Biden said Washington is eager to continue ''close friendship'' with Britain's new King Charles.

Calling Queen Elizabeth II "a remarkable friend", Ireland's President Michael Higgins said she had a "great impact on the bonds of mutual understanding between our two peoples".

"Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service.", said former US President Barack Obama on Queen Elizabeth II.

After doctors expressed concern about her health, her family rushed to be by her side at her Scottish home.

Since spending a night in the hospital last October due to "episodic mobility problems", Queen Elizabeth II had been dogged by health problems and cancelled a series of public engagements on medical advice.

Following the death of her father King George VI in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne when she was just 25 years old.

