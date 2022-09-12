UK government issues rules for those wanting to pay their respects to the Queen

After Queen Elizabeth II's coffin covered a more than 280 kilometres journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday, the government also published guidelines for people who might line up to say their final goodbyes to the queen.

Reportedly, Queen's coffin would be kept at Westminster Hall from Wednesday (September 14) till Monday (September 19) on a raised platform called a catafalque, topped with the imperial state crown, orb and scepter for the common folks to pay their obeisance.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport stated that people may have to wait for long periods, perhaps even overnight. Thus people are advised to bring essentials such as an umbrella, sunscreen, and cell phone powerbank to brave any challenge that befalls them.

“If you wish to attend the Lying-in-State, please note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving" read the guidelines.

Those standing in the queue will not be allowed to bring or erect gazebos, tents, or light barbecues and fires.

Furthermore, in anticipation of a large crowd turning up, there might be delays on public transport and road closures around important areas.

The department added that the people needed to dress appropriately for the event while keeping their mobile phones silent when inside the building and going through security. It also stated that filming, photography or using any other handheld device will not be permitted

“Please respect the dignity of this event and behave appropriately. You should remain silent while inside the Palace of Westminster.”

Lastly, fireworks, smoke canisters, flares, whistles, laser devices, banners, placards, flags, advertising or marketing messages, and other items are on the list of prohibited items.

The schedule leading up to the queen's funeral

It is pertinent to note that after the queen's coffin reached Edinburgh yesterday, people may pay their respects to her at the Palace of Holyroodhouse till Monday afternoon. Afterwards, the hearse will travel by procession to St. Giles’ Cathedral.

On Tuesday, the queen's only daughter, Princess Anne will accompany the coffin from St. Giles to the Edinburgh airport for it to return to London’s Buckingham Palace aboard a Royal Air Force aircraft.

On Wednesday, the coffin will be carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall via a public procession accompanied by a military parade and members of the royal family.

The funeral will take place at the Windsor Chapel on Monday where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried.

