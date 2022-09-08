Queen's death marks end of an era: Life and times of Queen Elizabeth II in pictures

End of an era as Queen Elizabeth II is dead. The longest-reigning monarch in British history passed away on Thursday (September 8), leaving the entire world grieving. She was 96.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Pillar of the Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II emerged as one of the strongest pillars of the Royal Family as she steered the monarchy through many turbulent times. She stood strong during the decades of social change and remained a symbol of national stability in a shifting world.
(Photograph:AFP)
Not supposed to be, but destined to be Queen
She was born on April 21, 1926. When she was a child, she wouldn't have thought that she will become one of the most prominent global figures in decades to come. The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, would have expected to play just a supporting role in the monarchy.
(Photograph:AFP)
Life changing event
When she was born, her uncle was the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to George V. Her father was only second in line to the throne but the dynamics in the British monarchy changed when abruptly on December 11, 1936.
Her uncle, now King Edward VIII, announced in 1936 that he was ready to renounce the throne to marry twice-divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson. The crown then passed to his brother, who became George VI.
(Photograph:AFP)
Elizabeth - an heir to the crown
When her father was crowned the King, Elizabeth became heir presumptive on the assumption that her father would have no sons to take precedence over her.
With her parents and sister, Margaret, Elizabeth moved to Buckingham Palace to serve her apprenticeship in statecraft, growing up under strict parental guidance.
(Photograph:AFP)
Engagement to Philip
After her return from a trip to South Africa where she went with the king and queen in early 1947, Princess Elizabeth's betrothal was announced to her distant cousin Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten of the Royal Navy, formerly Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark.
They were married in Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947, in a ceremony attended by statesmen and royalty from around the world.
Their relationship emerged as a symbol of love. The couple welcomed their first child, Prince Charles, in 1948. After that they welcomed Princess
Anne in 1950, Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964.
(Photograph:AFP)
Elizabeth's coronation
She was just 27 years old when she was crowned Queen of Britain. In February 1952, Princess Elizabeth and her husband began a Commonwealth tour with a visit to Kenya.
But tragic news of King George's death reached the royal couple six days after their departure. She was returned to London as Queen Elizabeth II.
Her coronation took place in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953. The lavish ceremony was attended by peers of the realm and international political, civic and business leaders.
(Photograph:AFP)
The longest-reigning monarch in British history
In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II surpassed Victoria to become the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Governments changed, scandals hit, but the British monarchy stood strong, thanks to her.
(Photograph:AFP)
A colossal loss to Britain's Royal Family
Queen's demise is a colossal loss to Britain's Royal Family. When she became Queen, her youth and gender caused some patriarchal comments at the time, but eventually, it turned out to be an asset in a country keen to make a fresh start after World War II and its after effects.
Queen was seen as an important symbol of unity and she remained strong during tough times and stoically true to the guidelines she set herself on her 21st birthday.