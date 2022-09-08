Queen's death marks end of an era: Life and times of Queen Elizabeth II in pictures

Life changing event

When she was born, her uncle was the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to George V. Her father was only second in line to the throne but the dynamics in the British monarchy changed when abruptly on December 11, 1936.

Her uncle, now King Edward VIII, announced in 1936 that he was ready to renounce the throne to marry twice-divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson. The crown then passed to his brother, who became George VI.

(Photograph:AFP)