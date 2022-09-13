Meghan puts her podcast 'Archetypes' on hold during Queen Elizabeth II's mourning period

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has put her Spotify podcast Archetypes on hold during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth. An alert on the platform informed listeners about the development on Monday. “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen," the alert said.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has been set for September 19. After debuting last month, her podcast even took over The Joe Rogan Experience for a short amount of time. Currently, it is second on the Spotify charts.

Earlier on Monday, her husband Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute to the late queen. He said that he cherished the time he had spent with his grandmother and promised to honour his father King Charles as the new monarch.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020, and haven't been close to the family since then. They have even delivered withering criticism of Buckingham Palace and how they had been treated.

However, the couple made an unexpected appearance with Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Kate for a walkabout near Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Archetypes has so far featured American singer Mariah Carey and tennis player Serena Williams as guests. The podcast looks at the "labels that try to hold women back," according to its Spotify description.

