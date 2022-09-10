William, Kate reunite with Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Setting aside their reported differences Prince William and Prince Harry reunited at Windsor Castle with their wives Kate and Meghan to inspect floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

According to images released by the British media, both couples were seen outside the gates of the castle greeting the Britons.

With hopes they could together secure the monarchy's appeal to younger generations, "the fab four" were dressed in mourning black.

After looking at the growing banks of flowers left at the gates of Windsor Castle, they separated to speak to and shake hands with different sides of the cheering crowds.

According to experts, Harry and Megan's visit will likely spark rumours of a private reconciliation as they last met in 2020 at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Harry had moved to the United States with Megan after announcing their decision to quit royal life as their relations soured with the rest of the family.

Both of them accused the royal family of racism due to Meghan's mixed-race origin and Harry admitted publicly he and his brother were "on different paths".

Insisting that "we are very much not a racist family," William, who has now become the prince of Wales, denied the accusations.

Harry and William's frosty relations became public when they did not meet during the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Although Harry and Meghan are staying near William and Kate's new home, the couples had no plans to meet until the queen's death on Thursday.

During his first address to Britons as their new monarch, King Charles III expressed his love for his second son and daughter-in-law.

Attending two charity events in Britain and another in Germany for the former's Invictus Games for disabled veterans, Harry and Meghan were initially on a whistle-stop tour but now they might stay for the queen's funeral on September 19.at Westminster Abbey in London.

(With inputs from agencies)

