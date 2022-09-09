'Our hearts are broken': UK newspapers react to Queen Elizabeth II's death

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96. The next day, the front pages of newspapers in Britain carried poignant photographs of the Queen with heartfelt tributes.

Some of the papers, including The Times, Guardian, Daily Star and Independent, choose the most-defining image of the 27-year-old Elizabeth taken at her 1953 coronation.

In the image, the Queen is seen in full of regal splendour clasping the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre in the vaulted walls of Westminster Abbey. , covered the front pages of The Times, Guardian, Daily Star and Independent.

On the other hand, some of the papers like The Sun, Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and Daily Mirror, opted for images of the monarch as she neared the end of her reign.

The Telegraph used a famous, old quote from Queen, which was made for the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks. "Grief is the price we pay for love," it said.

The Sun wrote in its header, "We loved you Ma'am." "Rest in peace, Ma'am. The Sun and our readers loved you. We are proud you were our Queen," it added.

The Daily Express carried the headline "Our Beloved Queen is Dead".

The Daily Mirror wrote, "Thank you". "Our hearts are broken", said the Daily Mail headline.

"How to find the words? Our grief is a hundred different emotions, all of them hard to grasp," said its front-page splash.

"As God Save the Queen played on the radio and TV, as we heard that our beloved monarch had died, a nation's heart broke," it added.

Here are the reactions:

A Life in Service



Queen Elizabeth II: April 21 1926 - September 8 2022⁠

⁠

🗞 Read the full Times obituary here: https://t.co/22lRgce0sC pic.twitter.com/KyraQY4EHS — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) September 8, 2022 ×

The Guardian front page, Friday 9 September 2022; Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/5ROqSmVqE1 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 8, 2022 ×

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Grief is the price we pay for love' - HM Queen Elizabeth IIhttps://t.co/GvXEEFpNkR pic.twitter.com/QdFt2H9pHe — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 8, 2022 ×

Friday's special edition marks the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. pic.twitter.com/XbFCKuJWRn — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 8, 2022 ×