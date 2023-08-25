Spanish authorities seize 9.5 tonnes of cocaine, one of the biggest drug hauls in Europe’s history

Spanish authorities busted one of the biggest drug hauls in the country’s history after they seized 9.5 tonnes of cocaine that was hidden in a banana freight container originating from Ecuador.

The seizure took place on Wednesday in the southern port of Algeciras. The customs said in a statement said that it was "the biggest concealed cargo of cocaine in Spain to date."

The narcotic was stashed in banana crates inside a refrigerated container, they added.

Many of these packages had swastikas symbols and the word "Hitler" written on them, similar to a consignment of cocaine that was intercepted in Peru en route to Belgium in May this year, the authorities said.

They did not reveal which group was responsible, but the officials added that the operation was "an unprecedented blow for one of the biggest criminal organisations at the world level in cocaine distribution."

Drug consignment intended for major criminal networks

This drug consignment was intended to be supplied to major criminal networks in Europe, the customs officials said.

The logos of more than 30 European criminal groups who had been destined to take delivery of the cargo were found inside.

The customs said that the drugs came from Guayaquil, the Ecuadoran port city known as a springboard for South American drugs. It is from here that the drugs are supplied to the United States and Europe.

The organisation which undertook the transport was able to send 40 containers a month to Europe thanks to a vast commercial network and also used the northwestern port of Vigo, the investigators said.

Probe began in July

Prior to this seizure, Spain's biggest cocaine bust was 8.4 tons in 2018, also found in a supposed banana container in Algeciras.

The investigations began in July when police received information about a pending shipment of Colombian cocaine via Ecuador in August.

The organisation behind the shipment operated through a banana exporting company in Machala, Ecuador, the agency said.

The cargo was due to be delivered in Portugal for later distribution throughout Europe.

No arrests have been made so far.

(With inputs from agencies)