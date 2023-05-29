Spain's conservative party triumphs in regional elections, Socialists maintain slim dominance
Story highlights
Spain's regional elections: Barcelona stood as an exception among major cities, with a pro-independence party narrowly winning the most votes. To unseat the current mayor, the far-left Ada Colau, an agreement with the Socialists will be required.
Spain's regional elections: Barcelona stood as an exception among major cities, with a pro-independence party narrowly winning the most votes. To unseat the current mayor, the far-left Ada Colau, an agreement with the Socialists will be required.
Spain's People's Party (PP) emerged victorious in local and regional elections, with only three out of twelve regions narrowly maintaining Socialist dominance. The remaining regions are expected to shift to the conservative People's Party, either through coalitions or informal support agreements with the far-right Vox party. AFP quoting political science professor Ignacio Jurado from Carlos III University said this electoral shift is a significant boost for the PP and its new leader, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, leading up to the upcoming year-end elections.
In the local vote, PP secured a significant win, garnering 31.5% of the votes. Meanwhile, the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), which currently leads the government, maintained a narrow dominance with 28.2% of the votes. These results, based on more than 97% of votes counted, were revealed by the Interior Ministry.
Although the PSOE experienced a slight decline of 1.2 percentage points compared to the 2019 elections, the PP witnessed an impressive surge of nearly 9 points. The regional elections showcased a significant political shift as the People's Party celebrated its victory, gaining momentum and support. However, the Socialist Party managed to hold onto their slim lead, ensuring their continued prominence in the Spanish political scene.
What do gains represent?
The strides made by the People's Party indicate the potential to unseat the current left-wing coalition led by the Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE) if they can maintain this performance in the national elections scheduled for December.
Also Read | India secures approval for second hydropower project in Nepal, strengthening bilateral energy cooperation
Although there were few clear majorities, regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso of the PP appeared poised to win re-election with an absolute majority in the Madrid region. "In votes the right-wing bloc expands but not dramatically. But that swing is enough to shift the centre of gravity from the left to the right," Jurado explained.
Conservative 'tsunami'
The Socialists faced significant setbacks with losses in the Valencia, Aragon, and Balearic Island regions, as well as in the traditionally Socialist stronghold of Extremadura in southwestern Spain. Javier Lamban, the outgoing Socialist president of Aragon, acknowledged defeat during a press conference, describing the election results as a "tsunami" that had swept through all Spanish regions.
Canary Islands, Valencia and Seville
Leadership in the Canary Islands will be determined through alliances, but the PSOE has limited chances of retaining power. PSOE spokesperson Pilar Alegria expressed disappointment during a press conference, stating that the results were not in line with their hopes.
Watch | Turkey Elections 2023: Erdogan back for another five years
In major cities such as Valencia and Seville, where mayoral elections also took place, the PP emerged as the favored party. The PP also secured an absolute majority in the city of Madrid.
Barcelona, an exception
Barcelona stood as an exception among major cities, with a pro-independence party narrowly winning the most votes. To unseat the current mayor, the far-left Ada Colau, an agreement with the Socialists will be required. People's Party (Partido Popular or PP) is not Spain's pro-independence party and is known for its strong stance against regional independence movements, particularly in regions like Catalonia.
Spain election controversies
The electoral campaign was marked by various controversies, including allegations of voter fraud in small towns and an unprecedented kidnapping case. The election results indicate a return to a two-party system dominated by the PSOE and PP, following a decade of increased participation by smaller parties like the left-wing Podemos and the centrist Ciudadanos, which appear to have lost significant ground to the PP.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.