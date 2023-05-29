Spain's conservative party triumphs in regional elections, Socialists maintain slim dominance

Spain's People's Party (PP) emerged victorious in local and regional elections, with only three out of twelve regions narrowly maintaining Socialist dominance. The remaining regions are expected to shift to the conservative People's Party, either through coalitions or informal support agreements with the far-right Vox party. AFP quoting political science professor Ignacio Jurado from Carlos III University said this electoral shift is a significant boost for the PP and its new leader, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, leading up to the upcoming year-end elections.

In the local vote, PP secured a significant win, garnering 31.5% of the votes. Meanwhile, the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), which currently leads the government, maintained a narrow dominance with 28.2% of the votes. These results, based on more than 97% of votes counted, were revealed by the Interior Ministry.

Although the PSOE experienced a slight decline of 1.2 percentage points compared to the 2019 elections, the PP witnessed an impressive surge of nearly 9 points. The regional elections showcased a significant political shift as the People's Party celebrated its victory, gaining momentum and support. However, the Socialist Party managed to hold onto their slim lead, ensuring their continued prominence in the Spanish political scene. What do gains represent? The strides made by the People's Party indicate the potential to unseat the current left-wing coalition led by the Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE) if they can maintain this performance in the national elections scheduled for December.

Although there were few clear majorities, regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso of the PP appeared poised to win re-election with an absolute majority in the Madrid region. "In votes the right-wing bloc expands but not dramatically. But that swing is enough to shift the centre of gravity from the left to the right," Jurado explained. Conservative 'tsunami' The Socialists faced significant setbacks with losses in the Valencia, Aragon, and Balearic Island regions, as well as in the traditionally Socialist stronghold of Extremadura in southwestern Spain. Javier Lamban, the outgoing Socialist president of Aragon, acknowledged defeat during a press conference, describing the election results as a "tsunami" that had swept through all Spanish regions. Canary Islands, Valencia and Seville Leadership in the Canary Islands will be determined through alliances, but the PSOE has limited chances of retaining power. PSOE spokesperson Pilar Alegria expressed disappointment during a press conference, stating that the results were not in line with their hopes.