Mysterious! Venice canal stuns locals as patch takes on fluorescent green hue

Coloring rivers green as a form of environmental activism is a visually striking and attention-grabbing tactic used by activists to raise awareness about water pollution and ecological issues. But it is not known whether Sunday morning when water in the Venice canal turned luminous green, was a part of that activism or something else.

The coloration has given Venetians a startling sight as authorities in the area have taken water samples and started a quick investigation to understand what caused the canal to turn green on Sunday morning.

There are several theories on what may have caused the water around the well-known Rialto Bridge to change colour. They include everything from a dye leak to an environmental activist demonstration. CCTV being reviewed Local police were reportedly reviewing CCTV to see whether the release may have been a publicity ploy for the Volgalonga regatta, which is taking place this weekend, according to Italian media reports.

The Volgalonga Regatta is an annual rowing race that takes place in Venice, Italy. The regatta attracts participants from various rowing clubs and associations and follows a course that stretches along the Venetian lagoon, including the Grand Canal and other scenic waterways of Venice.

Participants row in traditional Venetian boats known as "gondolini," which are similar in design to the iconic gondolas but are smaller and lighter for racing purposes. Grand Canal in Green Many social media users claimed that the photos pouring out of Venice reminded them of the 1968 eco-awareness action by Argentine artist Nicolás Garca Uriburu, a prominent environmental artist known for his activism and use of vibrant colors in his work.

During the 1968 Venice Biennale festival, Uriburu used an environmentally safe green dye to color the waters of the Grand Canal, creating a visually striking spectacle that aimed to draw attention to pollution and ecological issues.

Also Read | Belarus President Lukashenko rushed to hospital after meeting with Putin: Report

His approach continues to inspire artists and activists today, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness about our planet's ecological well-being. Rome's iconic Trevi fountain water turned black Italian climate activists made a strong message by turning the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome's Colosseum black. According to reports, they did this to highlight the recent, disastrous floods in the nation's northeast, which took the lives of 14 people.

Watch | Turkey Elections 2023: Erdogan back for another five years × The campaigners claim that the floods, which are being called the worst in a century, were only "a warning". WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×