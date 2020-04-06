Spain records lowest death toll due to COVID-19 for fourth consecutive day

Spain's health ministry said on Monday that the country witnessed the fourth consecutive daily drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths.

According to Spanish health authorities, 637 people died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus which was the lowest in the past 13 days.

The virus has led to the death of 13,055 people with over 135,000 infected with COVID-19. Spanish authorities said the number of those infected has also gone down in the past two days by upto 4.8 per cent.

Spain has been battling the virus registering a rapid death toll. According to newswire AFP, coronavirus has killed over 50,000 people in Europe, mostly in Italy, Spain, France and Britain.

Europe is the continent with the most coronavirus deaths, out of 675,580 cases. Italy has been hit hardest due to COVID-19 with 15,877 deaths and Spain 13,055.

France has reported 8,078 deaths so far with 4,934 people dieing in Britain.