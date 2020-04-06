‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth in address to Commonwealth

In a rare address to the Commnwealth, Queen Elizabeth assured people that “we will succeed” in the fight against coronavirus.

The 93-year-old monarch gave a televised speech in the wake of the United Kingdom's coronavirus’ death roll that rose to 4,934 and the number of cases to 47,806.

She said: “Across the Commonwealth and around the world, we have seen heart-warming stories of people coming together to help others, be it through delivering food parcels and medicines, checking on neighbours, or converting businesses to help the relief effort”.

“We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us. We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again”, the monarch added.

Noting crises overcome in the past, she said the coronavirus challenge is different: “This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal”.

In Pictures: Cooking, washing, doing dishes: How celebrities have become more relatable in times of self-isolation

Besides the annual Christmas Day broadcast, Queen has only done this for the fourth time during her 68-year reign. She first appeared in 1940 as a teenager during the Second World War. She said, “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any”.

“That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.”

Here is your go-to guide of everything new you can watch this April

Currently, the queen and Prince Philip have moved to Windsor Castle as they quarantine.

Queen Elizabeth is the head of the Commonwealth comprising India and 53 countries.