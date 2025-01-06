South Korean investigators are racing against time to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol before the arrest warrant expires at the end of the day (1500 GMT) on Monday (Jan 6). Just a day before the arrest warrant was set to expire, the embattled leader defied it and stayed holed up in his residence.

Advertisment

Warrant expiry looms

The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) has announced plans to seek an extension to the warrant, which typically lasts seven days.

Also read | US top diplomat Blinken arrives in Seoul as impeached President Yoon fights arrest over martial law bid

Advertisment

Deputy Director Lee Jae-seung in a statement to reporters said: “The validity of the warrant expires today. We plan to request an extension from the court today, which requires stating the reasons for exceeding the standard seven-day period.”

Jae-seung also revealed that they are seeking the police's help to detain Yoon because of the difficulties they have faced in arresting him, and said that they would consult the police on the timing of the warrant extension.

Also read | Thousands protest outside Yoon's residence as arrest deadline nears

Advertisment

Yoon, who faces severe charges linked to a bungled martial law decree last month, could face prison or even the death penalty if convicted. Despite this, he has refused questioning three times and last week even thwarted an arrest attempt with the aid of hundreds of security guards.

Protests intensify

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions, both pro- and anti-Yoon demonstrators have gathered outside the presidential residence, braving freezing conditions as tensions escalated. Supporters pledged to shield Yoon from detention, with protest organiser Kim Soo-yong vowing, “The Presidential Security Service will protect the President, and we will protect the Presidential Security Service till midnight.”

Also read | Thousands protest in Seoul as South Korea’s suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol defies arrest in martial law row

“If they get another warrant, we will come again,” he added.

Meanwhile, critics urged immediate action. “They need to arrest him immediately,” said anti-Yoon organiser Kim Ah-young.

Yoon's legal team has called the warrant “unlawful,” and “illegal,” and has vowed further legal challenges against it.

Adding to the tension, South Korea's Constitutional Court is set to begin Yoon's impeachment trial on January 14, a process that will proceed with or without his presence. The court has up to 180 days to decide whether to formally dismiss or reinstate Yoon.

(With inputs from agencies)