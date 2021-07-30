Slice of history: Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding cake to go up for auction 

You can finally have your Charles and Diana wedding cake after 40 years – but don't eat it.

On August 11, a 28-ounce slice of the cake from the day Prince Charles made the late, great Lady Diana a princess will be auctioned.

The cake is expected to sell for around $700, or 500 British pounds.

The slice is from one of the 27 cakes served at the wedding on July 29, 1981.

Over 750 million people tuned in to watch the century's most-watched televised wedding, in which the Archbishop of Canterbury famously said, "Here is the stuff of fairy tales."

The cake was presented to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother's Clarence House staff.

Smith stored it in a flowered cake tin with a handwritten note on the lid that read: "Handle with Care - Prince Charles and Princess Diane's (sic) Wedding Cake," signed and dated 29/7/81.

The cake was sold to a collector by Smith's family in 2008, but it is up for sale again on August 11.

It is projected to sell for between £318 and £697 and will include an order of service, ceremonial details, and a royal wedding breakfast programme.

