'Significant progress' with Spain in Gibraltar talks, says Britain

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday (December 13) said that Britain and Spain have made "significant progress" in talks over an agreement to secure Gibraltar's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union

"Significant progress has been made.. including (in) discussions on the text of the treaty and its implementation," he said.

He was talking with reporters at a press conference in Madrid with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

Brexit threw Gibraltar's future into question. There were fears that Brexit would create a new "hard border" with the EU. Negotiators were able to reach a landmark framework deal just hours before Brexit on January 1, 2021. This enabled Gibraltar to benefit from rules of the Schengen zone.

Negotiators from Britain, Spain and the EU have been meeting to thrash out the details of the agreement in order to ensure freedom of movement along the border of the British enclave at Spain's southern tip.

"We were discussing how this could unleash an unprecedented level of economic growth for all those in the region," the British minister said after several hours of talks with Albares, which were to carry on into the evening.

"We are fully invested in agreeing a deal as soon as possible," Cleverly added, expressing confidence it was possible "to agree a treaty that protects our respective positions on sovereignty".

(With inputs from agencies)

