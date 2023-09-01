'Senile' Senate: Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley calls US senate 'privileged nursing home' 

Nikki Haley, Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor, in a recent interview criticised the age and health of some senior members of the US Senate.

Speaking to reporters in Kentucky, she called the US Senate "the most privileged nursing home in the country," and said that mental competency tests should be mandated for candidates over a certain age.

Haley's comments come in the wake of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell suffering a second freeze during a media appearance. The senator was speaking to reporters in Covington, Kentucky, when the 81-year-old leader appeared to freeze for 30 seconds.

Previously, in July, the Senate Majority leader suffered a similar episode while speaking to the press at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

"What I will say is, right now, the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country," said Haley in an interview with Fox News.

"I mean, Mitch McConnell has done some great things, and he deserves credit. But you have to know when to leave," she added.

Recently, an old political that says the word "Senate" comes from the same Latin word as "Senile" is once again making the rounds as concerns over ageing politicians sweep the nation.

Haley's remarks reflect growing concerns about the age and health of political leaders in the United States. The current US Senate, as per the Guardian report, is the oldest in the country's history.

The Republican Presidential candidate also mentioned the age and health of other prominent politicians, including the 90-year-old Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein — who has announced that she'll be retiring next year, and President Joe Biden — who, in 2020, at age 80 became the oldest US president to be elected.

As per a recent poll, about 75 per cent of Americans believe he is too old to run for President again. If re-elected, at the end of his second term, Biden will be 86 years old.

Haley has called for mental competency tests for candidates over 75.

"I wouldn't care if they did [tested those] over the age of 50," said Haley, adding that "these people are making decisions on our national security. They're making decisions on our economy, on the border."

"We need to know they're at the top of their game. You can't say that right now, looking at Congress," she remarked.

