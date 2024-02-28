San Francisco issues apology to African Americans for 'institutional racism'

In a historic move, San Francisco has issued an official apology to African Americans and their descendants for the city's involvement in racism against them.

The resolution, unanimously supported by all 11 board members, acknowledged the systemic discrimination, institutional racism, and targeted violence faced by Black individuals who came to San Francisco.

Racism in America is a deeply ingrained issue that has persisted throughout the country's history. It encompasses various forms of discrimination, prejudice, and systemic inequalities experienced by racial and ethnic minority groups, particularly African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, and others.

“On behalf of the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors offers its deepest apologies to all African Americans and their descendants who came to San Francisco and were victims of systemic and structural discrimination, institutional racism, targeted acts of violence, and atrocities,” according to the resolution.

The apology is the first step in addressing the city's past.

Supervisor Shamann Walton said, "An apology from this city is very concrete and is not just symbolic, as admitting fault is a major step in making amends."

However, not all believe it goes far enough.

Reverend Amos C. Brown, a member of the San Francisco reparations advisory committee, criticised the gesture as "cotton candy rhetoric," stressing the need for tangible actions.

Also Read | US among several NATO allies that rule out sending troops to fight in Ukraine

While the resolution acknowledged the need to avoid repeating past harmful policies and commits to ongoing investments in Black communities, it falls short of endorsing specific reparations measures proposed by the African American Reparations Advisory Committee, including a $5 million payment and guaranteed annual income of nearly $100,000 for eligible Black adults.

Watch | Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in civil fraud case × San Francisco's move aligns with a growing trend among major US cities, with Boston preceding them in issuing an apology and establishing a reparations task force. Despite this, there remains contention over the extent of responsibility and the appropriate measures needed.