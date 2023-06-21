S Korea's landmark report to expose N Korea's hidden forced labour practices

South Korea's unification ministry announced a historic step towards transparency by revealing plans to release a comprehensive report on forced labour practices in North Korea.

This groundbreaking endeavour aims to raise global awareness about the human rights violations prevailing within the North Korean regime, as reported by the Korea Times.

Drawing insights from interviews conducted with North Korean defectors over the past five years, the ministry intends to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the prevalent forced labour practices within the country.

By shedding light on these issues, South Korea hopes to bring attention to the plight of the North Korean people. Analysing pre and post-Kim Jong-un era The ministry's report will closely examine changes in forced labour practices both before and after the rise of the Kim Jong-un regime in 2011. This analysis aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the evolution of forced labour conditions within North Korea.

Furthermore, the study will scrutinise the relevant laws and systems surrounding forced labour to assess their impact on the lives of North Korean citizens. By delving into the historical context, South Korea seeks to present a nuanced perspective on the labour landscape under different leadership periods.

In addition to the report on forced labour, South Korea's government has outlined plans to release public reports on various aspects of North Korea's human rights record.

These reports will address crucial topics such as the rights of North Korean women and the general population's right to work.

Previously, the North Korean Human Rights Records Center, affiliated with the ministry, compiled reports for internal reference. However, recognising the significance of increasing awareness, the government aims to disclose the findings while ensuring the protection of personal information and privacy.

The recent reinstatement of Kim Yong-chol, a former top North Korean party official in charge of affairs with South Korea, has sparked curiosity about Pyongyang's intentions.

The move is seen as a potential signal of the North's efforts to strengthen its engagement with the South. With Kim's expertise in inter-Korean dialogue and his past role in denuclearisation talks, it is presumed that North Korea seeks to enhance its response mechanisms and cooperation in the inter-Korean realm.

This development aligns with South Korea's goal of fostering constructive relations while addressing human rights concerns.