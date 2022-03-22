Russia's brutal repression of dissent: Kremlin critic Navalny found guilty of embezzlement

With Moscow working hard to wipe out any and every remaining pocket of dissent, a Russian court on Tuesday found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty on charges of embezzlement.

The charges could see Navalny's sentence being significantly extended.

As reported by AFP, "Navalny committed fraud -- the theft of property by an organised group," said judge Margarita Kotova.

Also read | Is Navalny a terrorist? Russia adds Kremlin critic, allies to 'terrorists' list; US, EU condemn the move

He was also found guilty on a lesser charge of contempt of court. Navalny has denied the charges.

Last year, Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critics, was jailed on old fraud charges after surviving a poison attack with Novichok nerve agent, which he blames on the Kremlin.

On Tuesday, Navalny was tried on additional embezzlement and contempt of court charges at the prison colony outside Moscow, where he has already been incarcerated for two-and-a-half years.

Researchers allege that Navalny stole several million dollars in donations given to his political organisations for personal use.

Also read | Alexei Navalny's team calls for civil disobedience to protest Ukraine invasion

Last week, the prosecutor requested that Navalny's sentence be extended to 13 years and that he be put into a "strict regime" prison colony, where he would face harsher conditions.

While a conviction on corruption charges can result in up to ten years in prison, a conviction on contempt of court can result in up to six months in jail.

Additionally, he was ordered to pay a fine of 1.2 million rubles ($11,500 or 10,500 euros).

Russia restricted access to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram this month, as well as blocked the websites of several independent news outlets as part of its effort to control the information available to its domestic audience.

Watch | Russia files new charges against Alexei Navalny

In addition, Russia is increasing pressure on independent media and NGOs, declaring many of them "foreign agents" while others themselves have ceased operating for fear of prosecution.

Media outlets closed down in response to a new law that proposed up to 15 years in jail for spreading "fake news" about what Russia calls its "military operation" in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)