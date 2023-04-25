Russian T-14 Armata battle tank debuts in Ukraine

Russia has started using its new T-14 Armata battle tanks to fire on Ukrainian positions, according to the RIA state news agency. However, the report claims that the tanks "have not yet participated in direct assault operations."

As per the report, the T-14 Armata battle tanks have been fitted with extra protection on their flanks, and crews have undergone "combat coordination" at training grounds in Ukraine.

RIA states that the tank, which on a highway has a maximum speed of 80 kilometres or 50 miles an hour, also boasts an unmanned turret.

Crew can remotely control the armaments from "an isolated armoured capsule located in the front of the hull," reports Reuters.

This news comes just a couple of months after the British military intelligence in January reported that Russian forces in Ukraine were reluctant to accept the first tranche of the tanks due to their "poor condition."

"Production is probably only in the low tens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat," the British military said.

"Eleven years in development," the programme has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems, it said.

British military intelligence also claimed that any deployment of the T-14 would likely be "a high-risk decision" for Russia, taken primarily for propaganda purposes.

Russian media reports state that the Kremlin had ordered the production of 2,300 tanks by 2020, but this was later stretched to 2025.

State conglomerate Rostec, as per Interfax news agency reports, had started production of some 40 tanks in 2021, with an anticipated delivery after 2023.

Just a day earlier (April 24th) the Russia-Ukraine war crossed its 15 months mark. The current conflict started on February 24th 2022 with an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and over its course, has already resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives and millions in infrastructure loss.

(With inputs from agencies)

