New Delhi, India

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said. The dates will be announced in early 2025, according to the Russian Embassy in India.

Advertisment

PM Modi and Russian President Putin have agreements to hold meetings once a year and it is Russia's turn this time, Ushakov said in a briefing.

"Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it's our turn." He further said, "We received Mr. Modi's invitation and we will certainly consider it positively," the diplomat said.

He added, "We will figure out the tentative dates early next year."

Advertisment

Also read: Russian President Putin expected to visit India soon, says Kremlin spokesperson

According to the Russian embassy, the two leaders remain in regular contact and have been holding talks over phone calls once every couple of months.

PM Modi, during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, extended an invitation to Putin to visit India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit next year.

Advertisment

Later, the Prime Minister's office released a statement stating that both leaders conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation in several domains, including political, economic, defence, energy, and people-to-people connections.

Watch | BRICS Summit 2024: Indian PM Holds Bilateral Talk With Putin In Kazan

PM Modi and Putin exchanged views on India-Russia engagement in multilateral forums, in particular in BRICS, according to the press release.

PM Modi also said that his two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect close coordination and deep friendship between the two countries.

The two leaders met twice this year. PM Modi paid an official visit to Russia in July, marking his first bilateral visit after resuming office for the third time.

He was also conferred with Russia's highest national award, "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle," for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties.

His second visit was for the 16th BRICS Summit in October. He thanked Putin for the invitation and the hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies)