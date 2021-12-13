Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change to security threats

Russia has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution which sought to formally link climate change and global security challenges. The resolution was supported by a majority of UN member states.

The draft-resolution, backed by Niger and Ireland called on UN Secretary General Antonion Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies."

Twleve out of 15 members of the security council supported it. India voted against the resolution while China abstained.

(More to follow)



