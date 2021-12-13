India votes against UNSC draft resolution which sought to 'securitise' climate action

India on Monday voted against United Nations Security Council's draft resolution which aimed to 'securitize' climate action undermining hard-won consensus in Glasgow. India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti explained India's position at the UN

Ambassador TS Tirumurti in his speech also spoke against drawing a separate link between security and climate change. The draft resolution that has been co-authored by Ireland and Niger states that the adverse effects of climate change can "lead...to social tensions..., exacerbating, prolonging, or contributing to the risk of future conflicts and instability and posing a key risk to global peace, security, and stability".

#IndiainUNSC



Today, India🇮🇳 voted against a #UNSC draft resolution that attempted to securitize climate action and undermine the hard-won consensual agreements in Glasgow.



Watch Explanation of Vote by Permanent Representative @ambtstirumurti ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jXMLA7lHnM — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) December 13, 2021 ×

Ireland and Niger circulated a zero draft of the resolution following a September 23 high-level open debate on climate and security which was organised by Ireland.The co-penholders apparently based their text on a draft resolution which was proposed in 2020 by then-Council member Germany in cooperation with nine other Council members.

A vote on that draft text was not held because of strong resistance from China, Russia and the US.One round of negotiations was held on October 11 in which Estonia, France, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Niger, Norway, Tunisia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the UK, the US, and VietNam--expressed support for a more systematic integration of climate-related security risks into the Council`s work, requesting only minor adjustments to the zero draft.

(With inputs from agencies)