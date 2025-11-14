/Russia - Ukraine war : After offering talks, Russian missiles and drones pound Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Just hours after offering to attend peace talks in Istanbul, Russia has pounded the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with air strikes on Friday (Nov 14). At least 11 people were injured after Russia followed its diplomatic overture with a massive aerial assault that also damaged infrastructure across multiple districts. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that those injured included a pregnant woman and a man who is in critical condition.

Russian drones, missiles pound the Ukrainian capital

Waves of drones and missiles hit the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Friday, damaging residential buildings and utilities. Authorities warned of possible disruptions to heating and power supply. Air-raid sirens sounded repeatedly as explosions hit several districts of the capital. According to Ukraine’s air force, air-defence systems were activated throughout the night. Local officials described widespread debris impact, fires and shattered homes across multiple neighbourhoods. This was one of the most intense attacks on the Ukrainian capital in recent months.

Russian offensive came after its offer of talks in Istanbul

The new escalation came hours after Moscow’s renewed diplomatic overtures. On Wednesday, Russia said it was prepared to resume peace talks with Ukraine under the Istanbul format. The chargé d’affaires in Turkey said the “ball is in the Ukrainian court.” The Istanbul format refers to earlier rounds of negotiations, none of which produced lasting progress. Kremlin officials said they had already proposed several working groups and were awaiting a response from Kyiv, which has not replied.

Russia continues to make territorial gains

Russia has made incremental territorial gains in the southern Zaporizhzhia region in recent weeks, where Ukraine lost three settlements amid low visibility and heavy pressure.

Between October 14 and November 11, Russian forces are believed to have gained roughly 165 square miles of Ukrainian territory.

Despite being hampered by manpower challenges, Ukrainian forces repelled multiple assaults on the eastern and southern fronts. Ukraine is facing resource strains, with its air-defence interception rates falling in recent months.

Russia is pursuing a dual strategy: Talk offers and military pressure

Ukraine has been maintaining war momentum while showing willingness to negotiate. Russia is pressuring Ukraine to come to the negotiating table, saying it has no other options.

Friday’s strike on Kyiv highlights the volatility surrounding Moscow’s latest offer for talks.

