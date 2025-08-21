Ukraine-Russia war: Kyiv tests long-range cruise missile Flamingo, mass production to start early next year

As Trump tries to mediate a peace between the waring nations Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country has tested a long-range cruise missile Flamingo that is capable of striking targets at 3,000 kilometres (1,864 miles). He added that 'mass production' of the missile could start by the beginning of February next year.

"The missile has undergone successful tests. It is currently our most successful missile -- it can fly 3,000 kilometres, which is significant," he said in an interaction with the media on Thursday, reported AFP.

However, a report by the Associated Press claims the cruise missile entered serial production, on Aug. 17.

The production of the domestically produced weapon will ease Kyiv's dependence on Western partners, who have been slow in delivering adequate weaponry amid rising Russian offensives.

In November 2024, the Ukrainian president Zelensky announced Kyiv produced its first 100 missiles, and since it has continued to increase domestic weapon production and use them in war against Russia. In April this year, Zelensky said that over 40% of the weapons used in the war are domestically produced, including over 95% of drones used by the Ukrainian forces on the battlefield against Russia.

It was also reported by the Ukrainian media in June that the homegrown short-range Sapsan ballistic missile had successfully completed combat testing and will soon enter serial production.

Preparation for Putin-Zelensky meeting underway

Menawhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, has confirmed that preparations for a potential Zelensky-Putin meeting are underway, with "many options" for a location being explored.

Multiple European countries have offered to host the talks. Switzerland and Austria said they would allow Putin to attend discussions despite the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant.