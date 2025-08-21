A US Navy sailor, identified as Jinchao Wei has been convicted by a federal jury on six serious charges, including espionage, conspiracy to commit espionage, and unlawfully exporting military data. The conviction stems from an 18-month arrangement in which Wei provided sensitive Navy information to a Chinese intelligence agent in return for around $12,000. He was acquitted of a separate naturalisation fraud charge and is due for sentencing on December 1. US Attorney Adam Gordon described Wei’s conduct as a profound breach of duty that put national security—and the lives of fellow sailors—at risk. The FBI and NCIS also emphasised that this case reflects the increasing threat posed by foreign intelligence efforts, particularly from China, and reaffirmed their commitment to preventing such breaches. China and the US have accused each other of recruiting their officials to spy inside each other's territory. Earlier in June, the CIA released a video asking Chinese citizens “to help the US.”

What is the case regarding Jinchao Wei ?

The case began in early 2022, when Wei was contacted via social media by someone claiming to be a Chinese naval enthusiast. Despite expressing doubts in private texts—admitting it seemed like “obvious espionage”—Wei chose to continue the relationship. Over the next year and a half, he leaked classified material, including photos, videos, and technical manuals about the US' Essex, covering areas like weapons systems, propulsion, and ship operations. Much of this material carried export-control warnings, signalling its sensitive nature. Evidence presented at trial showed Wei using encrypted chats, code names like “Big Brother Andy,” temporary message apps, and digital drop points to conceal the exchange.

Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, was arrested in August 2023 on espionage charges as he arrived for work on the amphibious assault ship U.S.S. Essex at Naval Base San Diego, the homeport of the Pacific Fleet, teh Justice Department said. He was prosecuted under Section 794 of the Espionage Act, a rarely used but highly serious federal statute reserved for cases involving intentional transmission of national defence secrets to foreign powers. Convictions under this law carry extreme penalties, including potential life imprisonment and heavy fines. Wei is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1 at 9:00 am. He faces decades to life in prison, reflecting the gravity of sharing military secrets with a foreign intelligence agency.

How Wei's mother convinced him to be a spy

During the hearing of the case, Assistant US Attorney Fred Sheppard accused Wei's mother of convincing him to share classified information with Chinese agents, hoping that her son might get a job with the Chinese government someday. In arguing against his release, Sheppard told the court on Tuesday that when Wei went home for Christmas to see his mother, who lives in Wisconsin, she was aware of her son’s arrangement. She also encouraged him to keep helping the Chinese intelligence officer because it might get him a job someday with China’s Communist Party after he leaves the US Navy, Sheppard said. Sheppard told the court that the intelligence officer told Wei that he and the Chinese government were willing to fly him and his mother to China to meet them in person, and that Wei searched online for flights to China this spring.

