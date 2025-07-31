/'Blinking drones' spying on India's UP? Villagers go for armed patrol as flying object videos create panic

People in India's Uttar Pradesh villages have spotted blinking drones in the sky, triggering paranoia and fear among the civilians. As everybody is on alert there, people have armed themselves and are assembling for night patrolling to keep an eye on what's happening in the villages.

Moreover, not just this, videos and forwarded messages on social media have also triggered panic among people.

In Kumhera village, a group out on a night patrol said that "drone sightings" began a week ago. They made announcements on a megaphone, saying, "If you spot a drone, please inform the police immediately, or inform us."

The fear has created chaos in several villages of Uttar Pradesh, including Rampur, Amhroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, and the villages of Ghaziabad, according to reports.

Indian news agency ANI reported that the unverified viral videos on social media show blinking objects flying in the sky, with residents insisting it is a drone “scouting” the area.

Moreover, as the people become more aware now, residents of Amirpuri Gharhi have begun asking for verification from those entering the village. “We need to be sure who we are letting in," members of the group, some armed with axes, said.

Meanwhile, in Moradabad, people have armed themselves with flashlights and sticks while patrolling at night.

The additional SP of Moradabad told ANI that the police have been receiving reports from rural areas about an object that blinks and is being spotted at night.

Police investigation on

The police said that they have received reports of drones flying on Sunday, but as they reached the spot, there was no such activity spotted.

However, the police have found no evidence to support the villagers' claims. “However, when our deployed out teams, we didn't find evidence of criminal activity,” SP said.

He also said that the police are conducting patrols on a regular basis, and the matter is being investigated.