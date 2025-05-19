Indian authorities have nabbed at least eight people so far from various states who were allegedly spying for Pakistan. The arrests came after an increased surveillance on espionage activities after the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Police in Haryana's Hisar has said that Pakistan is using young influencers for spying. Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said that these young people go on the wrong path for easy money.

Here's the list of alleged spies nabbed so far:

Jyoti Malhotra

An Indian YouTuber from Haryana's Hisar has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Malhotra was a travel vlogger who used to run a channel under the name "Travel with JO'. The 33-year-old met an expelled Pakistani official when she was at the he Pakistan High Commission for her visa, as she has claimed. She visited Pakistan at least twice and her YouTube channel has multiple vlogs of her exploring Pakistan, especially Lahore. Police said the Pakistani intelligence operatives were trying to develop her as their asset in India.

Davender Singh

A 25-year-old student named Davendra Singh Dhillon from Punjab's Patiala has also been arrested over spying allegations. He was a student of political science at Khalsa College. He was arrested on May 12 in Haryana's Kaithal for uploading photos of a pistol and guns on Facebook. When police interrogated him, he confessed of visiting Pakistan last November and had shared sensitive information with the officers of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency. He had even shared the photos of of the Patiala military cantonment.

Nauman Ilahi

A 24-year-old man from Haryana, who used to work as a security guard, was arrested a few days earlier from Panipat over spy allegations. He was allegedly in touch with an ISI handler in Pakistan. The resident of Uttar Pradesh used to receive money from Pakistan in the account of his brother-in-law for supplying information to Islamabad , police have said.

Arman

A 23-year-old man named Arman was also arrested from Haryana's Nuh on May 16. As per police, he was found passing sensitive information to Pakistan during the heightened tensions between the two nations.



Shahzad

A businessman from Uttar Pradesh named Shahzad was arrested in Moradabad by the Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday (May 18). He had travelled to Pakistan multiple times and was allegedly involved in the smuggling of cosmetics, clothes, and spices.

Mohammad Murtaza Ali

Mohammad Murtaza Ali was arrested by the Gujarat Police in Jalandhar during a raid. As per reports, he shared sensitive information with Pakistan via a mobile app that he had developed himself. Four mobile phones and three SIM cards were found with him.