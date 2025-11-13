/Lavrov blames US for failed Putin-Trump talks; Kremlin says Ukraine will have to come to table 'sooner or later'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the internal disagreements within Washington as the reason for the termination of preparations for a meeting between United States President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, asserting that the US failed to follow up on its own proposals after the Alaska Summit. He trashed the claims that Moscow was "not ready" for talks on Ukraine.

“We are still ready to hold another Russia-US summit in Budapest if it is genuinely based on the well-elaborated outcomes of the Alaska summit", Lavrov said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della sera.

Hungary emerged as one of favourable spots for both sides as the country is one of the few in the European Union that maintains an open dialogue with Russia. Budapest is viewed as a potential neutral ground for discussions between Washington and Moscow on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Lavrow claimed the understandings reached in the Alaska Summit created a momentum toward a long-term process. With one of the important facets of the understanding being addressing Putin's concerns surrounding Ukraine's Nato Accession and international recognition of territorial changes following the referendum in five Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Thursday (Nov 13) said that Ukraine would have to negotiate with Russia "sooner or later" and predicted that Kyiv's negotiating position would get worse by the day.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia remained open to a political and diplomatic settlement and wanted peace.

But in the absence of such an opportunity, he said Russia would continue fighting in order to protect its own security for the benefit of future generations.

"..the Ukrainian side should know that sooner or later it will have to negotiate, but from a much worse position. The position of the Kyiv regime will deteriorate day by day," said Peskov.