Russia on Monday (Nov 10) declared that it was delusional to think that Ukraine could win this war, as its military claimed that it had captured three more villages on the front line. These small gains become significant as the frontlines have been effectively frozen for long periods in the almost four-year-long war. Despite Moscow's advantage in manpower and equipment, the territorial gains in Ukraine have been slow and costly.

"The Europeans believe that Ukraine can win the war and secure its interests through military means." "This is the deepest delusion indulged in by the Kyiv," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing call with reporters. He claimed that "The situation on the front indicates the opposite."

The Russian defence ministry on Monday said that it had seized the villages of Slodkie and Nove in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine and Gnativka in the Donetsk region.

Reiterating Moscow's conditions for ending the conflict, Peskov said, Russia has been fighting to protect Russian speakers in the east of Ukraine, to prevent the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) military to blox moving eastwards and to remove "neo-Nazis" from power in Ukraine.

Rejecting Russia's claims, Kyiv and its Western partners claimed that the conflict, which claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people and is the longest in Europe since World War II, is an imperial-style land grab by Moscow.

Meanwhile, speaking about the ongoing negotiation between Russia and the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Washington is struggling to convince Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO allies not to obstruct President Donald Trump's efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov’s remarks come after weeks of failed attempts to organise a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, intended as a follow-up to their August 15 meeting in Anchorage, Alaska.