/‘Legitimate right’: Russia defends North Korea's ‘ballistic missile test’ amid nuke drama over Trump's remark. Details inside

Amid the speculation that Russia might restart the test of nuclear weapons, the Kremlin defended a reported ballistic missile test by North Korea on Friday (Nov 7). South Korea imposed the allegation on its neighbouring nation just a week after US President Donald Trump approved South Korea's plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine.

In its statement, the Kremlin said that Pyongyang, a key ally for Russia during its Ukraine campaign, had the "legitimate right" to do so.

"We are respectful of the legitimate right of our friends in the DPRK (North Korea) to ensure their security and take measures for it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told AFP.

Meanwhile, the US said that North Korea's act was "absolutely unforgivable". The missile was reportedly launched at 12:35 pm (0335 GMT) from an area north of Pyongyang and flew around 700 kilometres (435 miles), South Korea's military said.

Why is Russia taking an interest in this?

North Korea's reported missile test came just a day after the Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that Moscow could resume its nuclear tests if the United States does the same. Putin's remark, made at a security council meeting in Moscow on Wednesday (Nov 5), came after US President Donald Trump said America will restart its nuclear tests. Moreover, reports said that Putin directed his defence and foreign ministries and security services to "gather information" on the same.

“The so-called modernity of our nuclear deterrent forces is at the highest level," Putin said, higher than any other nuclear power.

Which country has done it before?

In the 21st century, only North Korea has carried out a nuclear test - and that was in 2017. Although Russia recently tested two nuclear weapons, it was on a "low-yield" scale and not a full-fledged explosion.

What did Trump say?

On Sunday (Nov 2), Trump said that other nations were testing nuclear weapons. He alleged that Pakistan, North Korea, China, and Russia were conducting secret underground nuclear tests.

“No, we’re going to test because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea’s been testing. Pakistan’s been testing," Trump said.