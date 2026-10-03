/Russia strikes Kyiv’s Northern Bridge in 3rd consecutive attack in October

Russian strike targeted a Northern bridge in Kyiv over the Dnipro River, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The strike damaged the road surface and overhead trolleybus power wires. No casualties were reported, though two injuries were reported. Emergency services ⁠were deployed to the scene, and traffic across the east-to-west bank was suspended. The strike comes a day after Russia hit a different bridge linking two sides of Kyiv for the second successive day, officials said on Friday.

"Northern Bridge has been hit," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Saturday. "Traffic across the bridge from the left bank to the right bank is currently blocked." Videos posted on social media show large explosions.

Over a third of Kyiv's population resides on the eastern side of the river while businesses and government offices operate on the western side, creating severe traffic bottlenecks and transit paralysis across the capital.

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Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the latest attack on Saturday, claiming that the bridge was used to “facilitate troop movement and the logistics of military cargo deliveries” for Ukraine's armed forces.

"We note with concern that not everyone has heeded these warnings, and that individuals are knowingly exposing themselves to mortal danger," the ministry said.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will continue to deliver massive retaliatory strikes," it warned.

It also stated that "responsibility for any potential negative consequences rests entirely with those who ignore this warning".

On Friday, authorities shut the Southern Bridge following consecutive days of heavy drone strikes targeting Pivdennyi Bridge, forcing its complete closure and restricting movement across other critical Dnipro spans. Russia has targeted Kyiv's major Dnipro River bridges at least five times across three consecutive days in October.

The aerial war between Russia and Ukraine has been intensified; Kyiv is entering its most difficult period since the early days of the invasion. Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least eight civilians and injured 83 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on October 3. With the 2026 winter fast approaching, the memories of intense attacks in 2025 hover around Kyiv. Life in the capital was coldest in 15 years in 2025, with 12 to 14 hours of daily blackouts without light.