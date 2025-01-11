Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday (Jan 11) criticised new US sanctions targeting its energy sector, calling it an attempt to weaken the Russian economy while risking global market instability.

The United States and the United Kingdom announced fresh sanctions on Friday, aimed at Russia’s energy industry, including major oil company Gazprom Neft.

The sanctions come just days before US President Joe Biden’s term ends and will affect nearly 400 entities and individuals.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the sanctions were "an attempt to inflict at least some damage to the Russian economy, even at the cost of the risk of destabilising world markets as the end approaches of President Joe Biden's inglorious tenure in power."

“Of course, Washington's hostile actions will not be left without reaction," the ministry added.

The ministry accused US of involving the global energy sector in what it referred to as a "hybrid war" against Russia. “Despite the convulsions in the White House and the machinations of the Russophobic lobby in the West, trying to drag the world energy sector into the 'hybrid war' unleashed by the United States against Russia, our country has been and remains a key and reliable player in the global fuel market,” it said.

Russia says Biden leaving 'scorched earth' for Trump

Referring to the wildfires in California, Moscow accused Biden’s administration of leaving “scorched earth” for the incoming US President, Donald Trump, claiming the new president would be unable to reverse the sanctions without congressional approval. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also alleged that the Biden administration was deliberately creating challenges for Trump by leaving behind “as heavy a legacy as possible.”

Zelensky welcomes US sanctions on Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the sanctions, describing them as a major blow to Russia’s ability to sustain its military efforts. “These measures deliver a significant blow to the financial foundation of Russia's war machine by disrupting its entire supply chain,” Zelensky wrote on social media platform X.

Speaking from the White House on Friday, President Biden defended the sanctions, saying, “Putin is in tough shape right now, and I think it's really important that he not have any breathing room to continue to do the god-awful things he continues to do.”

Biden added, “There is a real chance Ukraine can prevail” if it continues to receive support from Western nations. He admitted the sanctions might result in a slight increase in petrol prices—“as much as three, four cents a gallon”—but emphasised that the measures would have a far greater impact on Russia’s economy.

