US President Joe Biden remarked Friday (Jan 10) that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in a “tough shape,” as the United States and Britain imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow's energy sector over the warring nation's invasion of neighbour Ukraine.

Real chance Ukraine can prevail: Biden

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said: “Putin is in tough shape right now, and I think it's really important that he not have any breathing room to continue to do the god-awful things he continues to do.”

The US President added that there was a “real chance Ukraine can prevail” if it continues to get Western support.

While acknowledging gasoline prices could rise “as much as three, four cents a gallon,” Biden stressed that the sanctions would have a “more profound impact” on Russia.

His statement comes just days before his successor Donald Trump takes over the US presidency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the US' fresh sanctions against Russia, labelling them an attempt to leave the incoming Trump administration with “as heavy a legacy as possible.”

US and UK sanctions

On Friday, the US Treasury Department designated over 180 vessels and major Russian oil firms, as it fulfilled “the G7 commitment to reduce Russian revenues from energy.”

The sanctions, include nearly 400 entities and individuals, including 183 oil-carrying vessels, along with oil traders, subsidiaries, and key figures in Russia's energy sector.

Concurrently, the UK implemented sanctions against the two companies, emphasising that profits from these companies were “lining (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war chest and facilitating the war” in Ukraine.

“Taking on Russian oil companies will drain Russia's war chest –- and every ruble we take from Putin's hands helps save Ukrainian lives,” said UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in a statement.

Gazprom condemns move

Reacting swiftly, Gazprom Neft condemned the sanctions as “baseless”, “illegitimate,” and detrimental to fair competition.

“Gazprom Neft considers the decision to include its assets on the sanctions list as baseless, illegitimate and contrary to the principles of free competition,” said the company as reported by Russian state news agencies.

The market responded to the sanctions with a surge in oil prices, with Brent North Sea crude reaching $79.68 per barrel by late afternoon—4:45 pm in Washington (2145 GMT).

(With inputs from agencies)