/Russia moots rail link to India as Strait of Hormuz disruptions threaten trade

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has said that Russia needs to create a railway link to the Indian Ocean to reduce risks of disruptions in maritime traffic via the Bosphorus Strait and Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with TASS news agency, Khusnullin said, “A rail link to the Indian Ocean should also be explored. Risks related to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz might require alternative routes: through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Any options providing access to India are acceptable.”

Khusnullin said potential routes could pass through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, and that any corridor providing connectivity to India would be considered “viable.”

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‘Any options providing access to India are acceptable’

“A rail link to the Indian Ocean should also be explored. Risks related to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz might require alternative routes: through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Any options providing access to India are acceptable,” Khusnullin told TASS.

The proposal comes amid disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz following the West Asia conflict. The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets and US military bases in the Gulf. Tehran also announced a maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles around 20% of global oil trade and nearly 20% of worldwide LNG shipments.

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Turkey also briefly restricted access to the Bosphorus strait following attacks on vessels in the strait, including Turkish-owned ships.

‘Need sustained investment in Russia’s construction sector’

Khusnullin also emphasised the need for sustained investment in Russia’s construction sector. Russia’s construction industry currently demands long-term financing, he said, adding that the industry has the capacity to absorb an additional one trillion rubles annually.

“The construction industry is already capable of handling an additional one trillion rubles annually. However, if such a volume is secured for the next five years, it would be possible to expand capacity and build even more,” he added.

The potential rail link would give Russian freight operators a direct land route to India while reducing exposure to supply disruptions via maritime chokepoints.

The prolonged disruption spiked global energy prices and disrupted international supply chains.

However, though the proposal appears to be a solution, building the rail link would not be easy due to severe geopolitical challenges, given the security situation in Afghanistan and the complex regional relationships among the countries involved.