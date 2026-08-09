/Pilot of Malaysia Airlines flight disoriented by laser beam, makes safe landing in Kolkata

A Malaysia Airlines aircraft from Kuala Lampur had to make a delayed landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Sunday after a laser beam reportedly flashed towards its cockpit distracted the pilot. The plane was carrying 159 passengers when the incident happened.

Flight MH-184 was scheduled to land at around 11.20 pm in Kolkata. However, when the aircraft was about eight nautical miles from the runway, a bright laser beam coming from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side reportedly struck the cockpit, momentarily disorienting the pilot.

The aircraft therefore did not land at the scheduled time and had to circle before making another approach. The carrier informed the airport authorities and a complaint was filed with the NSCBI Airport Police Station, reported various media organisations.

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The use of laser lights around the airport is banned but occasional incidents are reported. Such incidents have the potential to impact flight operations.

Laser beam shave the potential to temporarily impair a pilot’s vision, cause distraction and create a temporary blindness-like effect. Any such incident during take-off and landing can be dangerous as pilots need clear vision and concentration during the time.