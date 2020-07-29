Russia intends to be world's first approval of COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August

Russia is preparing to be the first in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine, in less than two weeks -- despite concerns about its effectiveness.

According to CNN, Russian officials are working toward a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine, which has been created by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute.

It will be approved for public use, with frontline healthcare workers getting it first, they said.

Russians scientists say the vaccine has been quick to develop because it is a modified version of one already created to fight against other diseases.

Russia's defense ministry says that Russian soldiers served as volunteers in human trials.

The Russian health ministry says frontline medical staff will be first to be vaccinated once the new drug has been approved for public use.

Dozens of vaccine trials are underway around the world and a small number are in large-scale efficacy trials, but most developers have cautioned that much work remains before their vaccines can be approved.

