Russia, China record highest trade surplus in 2022, says data
Story highlights
China positioned itself as the top among the major economies as its surplus trade grew by 30 per cent last year, while surplus of Russia, which was placed second, increased by 19.9 per cent
China positioned itself as the top among the major economies as its surplus trade grew by 30 per cent last year, while surplus of Russia, which was placed second, increased by 19.9 per cent
Russia and China have topped the list of countries that registered the highest trade surplus in 2022, according to a report by the national statistical services of both countries, reports state-owned RT news.
China positioned itself as the top among the major economies as its surplus trade grew by 30 per cent last year to an all-time high of $877.6 billion.
It exported nearly $3.59 trillion worth of goods—a growth in export value of about 7 per cent compared to the last year. While imports surged only by 1.1 per cent to roughly $2.72 trillion.
Russia was placed second as its surplus increased by 1.7 times over the year to a record $333.4 billion. The country’s total exports reached $591.4 billion, up 19.9 per cent from 2021.
According to the data, energy sales constituted the bulk of Russia's foreign exports, reaching $383.73 billion—a 42.8 per cent year-on-year increase. Imports, however, slid 11.7 per cent to $259.1 billion compared to the previous year.
The report notes the impact of Western sanctions on Russia, and President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to promote self-sufficiency and import substitution measures on dwindling imports.
Saudi Arabia positioned itself third after registering its highest trade surplus since 2012 at $221.3 billion, followed by Norway, Australia and Qatar.
According to the Sputnik news agency, 26 major economies recorded a trade surplus of $2.45 trillion in 2022, compared to 32 countries with $2.1 trillion a year earlier.
The only country that managed to move from a trade deficit to a surplus last year was Nigeria.
Whereas, Germany saw its figure drop 2.4 times to $85.34 billion, slipping to the seventh spot from the second place a year earlier.
The data was presented by the national statistical agencies of the world's 60 largest economies. Sputnik and RT conducted a study based on this data.
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE