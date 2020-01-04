Royal Jordanian, Gulf Air suspend flights to Baghdad after US strikes kill top Iran commander Soleimani 

Some commercial airlines have suspended flights to Baghdad following the US airstrikes at the Baghdad International Airport.

According to reports, Gulf Air and Royal Jordanian were the two such airlines that halted services to Baghdad citing security concerns.

In a statement, Gulf Air said that flight services to and from Baghdad and Iraq's Najaf have been suspended until further notice due to safety and security issues.

The airlines said that it will continue "to monitor the security situation in Iraq, where the safety and security of passengers and crew is its top priority".

TRAVEL ALERT: Flights to and from Baghdad and Najaf in the Republic of Iraq have suspended until further notice due to safety and security issues. — Gulf Air (@GulfAir) January 3, 2020

Royal Jordanian continues its operation to other Iraqi regions except to Baghdad.

Domestic operators like Iraqi Airways, UR Airline and Fly Baghdad are operating air services as usual.

The development comes after US-led airstrikes at Baghdad International Airport on January 3 killed Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani headed Iran's elite military force, the Quds, for over two decades and was one of the top influential people in Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



