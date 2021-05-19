Rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon amid fighting in Gaza

According to Israel's defence forces(IDF), four rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon with one intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system and others hit open areas with no casualties reported.

Watch:

The IDF said artillery cannons struck a number of "targets in Lebanese territory” in retaliation as sirens rang out in Israel’s north area.

Israeli authorities sounded out citizens in the southern Galilee region including Haifa's Kiryat Bialik and Kiryat Motzkin region on Wednesday evening.

Rockets were fired from Lebanon earlier with Israel reportedly indicating that the latest rocket attacks were launched by Palestinian militant groups.

The attacks occurred even as Israel continued its attack on Gaza with Hamas hitting back with more rocket attacks.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects "significant de-escalation".

"The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," the White House said.

Amid the fighting, German foreign minister Heiko Maas will travel to Israel including the Palestinian territories in a bid to end the attacks which have escalated since May 10.

"The political talks will focus on the current escalation in the Middle East and the international efforts to end the violence," the German foreign ministry said.

Maas is expected to meet t Israel's foreign and defence minister including President Reuven Rivlin. The German foreign minister will also hold talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah, reports said.