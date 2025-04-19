As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robots evolve in this fast-paced world, twenty-one humanoid robots joined thousands of humans at the Yizhuang half-marathon in China on Saturday (April ).

This marks the first time, these robot machines have raced alongside humans over a 21-kilometre course.

The robots from Chinese manufacturers such as DroidVP and Noetix Robotics came in all shapes and sizes, some shorter than 120cm (3ft 9in), while others are as tall as 1.8m (5ft 9in).

The humanoid robot half-marathon in Beijing just started! pic.twitter.com/8vr2nXQwuR — The Humanoid Hub (@TheHumanoidHub) April 19, 2025

One of these Chinese companies said that their robots looked almost human, with feminine features and the ability to wink and smile.

Chinese officials said that the marathon event was more similar to a race car competition, given the need for engineering and navigation teams.

“The robots are running very well, very stable … I feel I’m witnessing the evolution of robots and AI,” Spectator He Sishu, who works in artificial intelligence, said.

These robots were accompanied by human trainers, while some of them had physical support via machines, during the race.

This isn't it, some of the robots also wore running shoes, with one donning boxing gloves and another wearing a red headband with the words “Bound to Win” in Chinese.

Amongst the all, the winning robot was Tiangong Ultra, from the Beijing Innovation Centre of Human Robotics, with a time of 2 hours, 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, the men's winner of the race had a time of 1 hour 2 minutes.

Tang Jian, chief technology officer for the robotics centre, said Tiangong Ultra’s performance was aided by long legs and an algorithm allowing it to imitate how humans run a marathon.

“I don’t want to boast but I think no other robotics firms in the West have matched Tiangong’s sporting achievements,” Tang said.

He added that his robot switched batteries just three times during the race.

