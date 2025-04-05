'AI cops to robots on Mars': Gemini, ChatGPT, and Grok ignite an AI innovation wave, releasing new updates
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Google has launched Gemini 2.5 Pro, its most advanced AI model so far. It can understand text, images, and even videos. It’s now more personalised, meaning it learns your preferences and tailors responses according to your interests.
OpenAI isn’t sitting still either. The team behind ChatGPT has updated GPT-4o, which is better at creative writing and coding, It is now more efficient at handling high demand of users. It is also powering the popular Sora platform which is used in generating shots from films, clips for creators and certain videos for educational purposes. Last week, OpenAI also raised a massive $40 billion in funding.
Microsoft is taking AI security to the next level. Their Security Copilot now has autonomous agents that can detect phishing emails, stop cyberattacks in real time, and help protect businesses from digital threats. In a world full of hacks and scams, this could be a big move in the integration of AI security.
DeepSeek has launched its upgraded V3-0324 model, boosting coding, reasoning, writing, and translation skills. It scores higher than many rivals in benchmarks like math, medicine, and language understanding.
Ideogram launched its 3.0 version which can turn words into hyper-realistic images with cleaner text rendering function.
Grok 3 represents a significant improvement over Grok 2, offering enhanced performance, accuracy, and new capabilities. It was trained using 200,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, giving it 15 times more computing power than its predecessor and enabling much faster processing of user requests.
Perplexity AI just dropped a fresh batch of updates this week, making it easier than ever to find answers. The system picks the best AI model for your question automatically balancing speed and accuracy. Perplexity has also improved how it handles trending news and current events, giving you up-to-date info instantly. Perplexity now also offers rich visuals while searching for hotels, places, or products. Users can now also book hotels through perplexity.
Tesla Optimus humanoid robot is improving fast as it is now able walk more like a human. In a video showcasing the abilities of upgraded Optimus, Elon Musk said that thousands (Optimus) could be working in factories by the end of 2025. Musk has also said that Optimus could be sent on board Starship rockets to colonise planet Mars.
{{ primary_category.name }}