Relocating orangutans is a common practice to protect them from wildfires and other suspected dangers. These relocation practices are seen a lot in Malaysia and Indonesia. A recent study has found that orangutans find their way back to where they spent most of their time. Even though the conservationists carry out these operations with good intent, the outcome can differ.

These movements from unprotected fragmented forests and forest patches are known as wild-to-wild translocation and are done to conserve species. Some of these fragments also have human cohabitation, and the mammals are seen foraging crops.

“Some of these animals are really old. In one instance, a 60-year-old male was moved. To you and me, that’s like if someone kidnaps your grandpa, knocks him out, blindfolds him, drives him miles away from his neighbourhood, and then drops him off in some city he’s never seen, where the people are unhappy to see him and might be aggressive,” says lead author Julie Sherman, the director of Wildlife Impact, told news outlet Guardian.

The study published in PLOS highlights, "We investigated orangutan wild-to-wild translocations in Indonesia from 2005 to 2022 using primarily data from public sources and consultation with practitioners. At least 988 wild orangutans were captured for translocation during the study period, including many reproductively valuable resident females and adult males removed from unprotected fragmented forests and forest patches."

The researchers in the study have suggested wild-to-wild translocations should not be the norm but instead used as an exception in situations where it is necessary. They further added the fragments used by orangutans should be monitored, developed, and maintained from time to time. Also, post-translocation monitoring should be worked upon.