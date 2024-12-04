Singapore

A surprising encounter between a money and a human was recently captured at Singapore’s Changi Airport. The video footage of an airport staff leading a monkey to the exit has gone viral on social media, sparking wholesome reactions from users.

The video was initially posted on the short video platform TikTok and gained over a million views, but soon reached other social media platforms as it went viral.

The clip shows a woman dressed in an airport staff uniform calmly and politely guiding the monkey to the exit. While it is not known if the woman had prior training to interact with a primate, her gestures have gained applause from people on the internet.

Social media reacts

The video has gained hundreds of comments from social media users, who are praising the woman for the good service as she guides the monkey towards the exit of the airport. While some others joked about the unusual incident.

A person joked, “He was searching for his missing Banana that’s worth $8.3 million,” referring to the recent banana artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan that was bought by Crypto mogul Justin Sun for $6.2 million.

People also praised the Singapore airport services. “That’s why Changi airport is one of the best airports, even monkey gets treated with respect,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Monkeys are smart enough to understand visual cues! Can’t underestimate the intelligence of wildlife.”

There have also been other similar incidents of monkeys seen roaming inside the Changi Airport. Another video from the same airport was shared before the incident that showed other monkeys seen in different areas of the international airport.

(With inputs from agencies)