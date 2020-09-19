Rains help douse California wildfire; firefighter loses his life

A firefighter has lost his life while trying to contain the spread of the wildfire in California that started nearly two weeks ago when a couple hosted a gender-reveal party in the forest.

The serviceman was trying to put off fire in the San Bernardino National Forest east of Los Angeles. His death toll has increased the death toll to 35, out of which two victims were firefighters. In total, 12 firefighters have suffered minor injuries and at least 10 structures have been destroyed by that fire.

The details about his identity have not been revealed yet, in order to first tell his kin. The only thing known as of now is tat he lost his life in the El Dorado Fire.

The fire started after the gender-reveal party which was hosted by a couple two weeks back, and has since then spread across nearly 21,000 acres and has only been contained up to 66 per cent till Friday.

Wildfires have been polluting the environment for the past few weeks across the state of California — of which some were man-made and some started due to the high temperatures and lightning storms.

While citizens were rescued from the area, the heavy rainfall since yesterday is a welcome change for the firefighters trying to contain the spread of the wildfire.However, authorities have warned locals to stay alert about any further announcement of floods that can be caused due to heavy rainfall.